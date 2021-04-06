Police release name of pedestrian killed in Wellington bus tragedy

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10pm on Saturday. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the man who was hit and killed by a bus in central Wellington on Saturday night.

He was Andrew Lockwood Waikare, also known as Anaru "Doc" Manuel, aged 75, of Wellington.

Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends and said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was ongoing.

Emergency services were called to Taranaki St just before 10pm on Saturday after Waikare was killed in the incident.

Police spent the night examining the scene and the road didn't reopen until the following morning.

Tramways Union Wellington secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said he has spoken to the driver involved.

"The driver is still in quite a state of shock."

O'Sullivan said the pedestrian was actually a passenger on the bus who got off at a stop outside Massey University.

The driver told him the passenger got off the bus and was clear of the vehicle before he shut the door.

It wasn't until the driver came to a stop further down the road at the intersection of Vivian and Taranaki streets when he felt a "bump", O'Sullivan said.

"He then discovered what had happened, but prior to that he had no inclination at all that anything was wrong."

The distance between the bus stop and the intersection is about 600 metres.