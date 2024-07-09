Advertisement
Police release name of Ōamaru rest home staff member who died after being hit by car on SH1

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police have named the woman who died after being hit by a car on State Highway 1 on Sunday.

She was 75-year-old Frances Paula Rangi of Ōamaru.

“Police extend our sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday night.

On Monday the Herald reported Rangi was a long-standing staff member of an Ōamaru residential care home.

Presbyterian Support Otago chief executive Jo O’Neill said the woman had been visiting a resident at the home before the accident.

“She was a long-serving and highly respected member of our team and she will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her whānau at this very difficult time.”

A police spokesperson said they received reports of the crash on SH1 about 5.55pm.

“Sadly, the pedestrian passed away at the scene.

“An investigation into the crash to determine what happened is under way.”

On Tuesday night, police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said they sent two appliances to the scene and assisted police and ambulance.

One person posted a tribute online, saying “rest in peace my beautiful lady”.

Another wrote “We’ve been out walking a few evenings in last couple wks and the lighting is absolutely terrible.”

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said local residents reported the area around the pedestrian crossing between Fernbrook and Redcastle Rds was risky.

”It’s towards the northern entrance to Ōamaru. It is a 50km/h area, but not everything is travelling at 50 when travelling through that part.”

He said residents thought something needed to be done about the area.

”If something from the Serious Crash Unit’s investigation requires some action, we will be talking to NZTA about what the action may be.”

