A police spokesperson said they received reports of the crash on SH1 about 5.55pm.

“Sadly, the pedestrian passed away at the scene.

“An investigation into the crash to determine what happened is under way.”

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said they sent two appliances to the scene and assisted police and ambulance.

One person posted a tribute online, saying “rest in peace my beautiful lady”.

Another wrote “We’ve been out walking a few evenings in last couple wks and the lighting is absolutely terrible.”

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said local residents reported the area around the pedestrian crossing between Fernbrook and Redcastle Rds was risky.

”It’s towards the northern entrance to Ōamaru. It is a 50km/h area, but not everything is travelling at 50 when travelling through that part.”

He said residents thought something needed to be done about the area.

”If something from the Serious Crash Unit’s investigation requires some action, we will be talking to NZTA about what the action may be.”