Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and a pedestrian in Ōamaru.

The crash, on State Highway 1, was reported about 5.55pm.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place at Redcastle Road and Fernbrook Road, police said in a statement.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”