Police receive multiple calls about woman riding Lime scooter on Tauranga highway

A woman was allegedly seen riding a Lime Scooter on a state highway. Photo / File

A woman was allegedly seen riding a Lime Scooter on a state highway. Photo / File

Police have received multiple calls about a woman riding a Lime Scooter on a highway.

A police spokeswoman said they received multiple calls about a woman riding a Lime Scooter on State Highway 29A, between Baypark and Maungatapu on Wednesday.

The calls were received between 5pm and 5.15pm, she said.

Police responded to the calls but were not able to find the woman.

Lime spokeswoman Lauren Mentjox said it was disappointing to hear any report of unsafe riding.

"Safety is our top priority at Lime, and we urge riders to always put safety first when riding our scooters," she said.

"We invest significant resources in rider safety education and responsible scooter use."

Mentjox said all riders must agree to Lime's terms of service before they can sign up, and this included adhering to local traffic laws.

"Like all forms of transport, not following the rules could lead to accidents that are otherwise avoidable.

"Riders who break the rules or have been found to have ridden dangerously can be banned from the Lime service.

"We offer our full support to local authorities, should they require information."