Police raid Mongols MC South Island headquarters

The South Island headquarters of bikie gang the Mongols MC has reportedly been searched by police.

Stuff has reported dozens of police, including members of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), raided The Old Sawmill in Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch, and the local president's Rolleston home, on Monday at about 7am.

It comes after two gang-related incidents earlier this year in which a tattoo parlour and a barbershop in Christchurch were rammed by vehicles.

A person wielding a high calibre rifle also shot at The Mongols' Burnham headquarters in Feburary.

Police raided the property after the incident and found guns, dozens of bullets, $50,000 cash and methamphetamine. Another raid in May revealed drugs, firearms and stolen property.

A police spokeswoman confirmed search warrants are being executed today but said they did not have any further information to provide.