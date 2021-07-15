Police pursuit of car on fire ends in crash in Napier, two in custody

Police pursuit ends on Willowbank Ave, Napier. Video / Paul Taylor

A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs has ended in a fiery crash and two people in custody.

The pursuit began when a car fled police around the Marewa and Te Awa area about 2pm. It ended with a crash on Willowbank Ave about 2.10pm, a police spokesperson said.

About 12 police cars could be seen at the scene of the crash and debris from the car could be seen down the length of Chambers St.

It's understood the pursuit ended when police boxed in the fleeing car, which crashed into a fence.

A police pursuit in Napier's southern suburbs has ended in a crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

A worker at a business in the Maraenui shopping centre said he saw four or five cop cars pursuing a car which was "fully alight and on fire" through the suburb.

The man said in the last 12 months, he'd grown increasingly concerned about incidents involving speeding drivers.

"Something needs to be done."

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a car fire on Willowbank Rd, but they weren't required and left the scene with the police.

