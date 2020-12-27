Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police 'pull over' 2-year-old driving her new toy car down suburban street

Quick Read

Constables pulling over 2-year-old Willow and checking her new Ford Ranger from Santa. Photo / Eastern District Police

Hawkes Bay Today

A post shared by Eastern District Police on Boxing Day showing officers checking on a very young driver in a suburban neighbourhood has proved popular on social media.

Police shared the post on Facebook of two officers pulling over a child in her new toy car.

The caption said: "Constable Natusch and Selvatico pulling over 2-year-old Willow and checking her new Ford Ranger from Santa."

DO YOU KNOW WILLOW? EMAIL US

Commenters played into the joke with one saying "I hope you breath tested her," and another saying it was "good to know" that police were checking it out and not giving a ticket.