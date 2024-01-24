Police probe second unexplained death in Wellington within 24 hours

A scene examination will take place today.

by RNZ

Wellington police are investigating a death in Khandallah - the second unexplained death in the northern suburbs within 24 hours.

Emergency services were called to the address in Baroda St at 11.49pm on Wednesday.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained ahead of a scene investigation by CIB this morning.

Meanwhile, a scene guard was still in place at the Tremewan St property in Tawa where another person was found dead just before midnight on Tuesday.

No further details about the death have been provided.



