Police 'pleased' with behaviour during Mongrel Mob's anniversary gathering in Porirua despite 65 traffic offences

The gang also gathered for a tangi in recent weeks. Photo / Jack Crossland

Wellington police say they're pleased with the overall behaviour of those who attended a

gang gathering in Porirua over the weekend.

But during the celebratory event police also issued 65 infringement notices issued for traffic offending.

From Friday November 12 to Sunday November 14, the Mongrel Mob gathered in the

Porirua area to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Police said officers remained highly visible in the area over the weekend for community

reassurance and to respond to any issues as they arose.

"There was a high level of engagement with the gang prior to, and during, the weekend. We also liaised with local businesses and the council ahead of the weekend to ensure

the community were safe and felt safe."

Police said there were no significant incidents of note and while seven people were arrested, most of these were not related to behaviour at the gathering but people who were previously wanted by police.