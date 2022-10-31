Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police operation under way in Glen Eden, multiple properties searched

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Auckland police are carrying out a search warrant on Routley Dr in Glen Eden. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are carrying out a search warrant on Routley Dr in Glen Eden. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are searching multiple properties in the residential suburb of Glen Eden today.

A police spokesperson said the planned searches relate to an ongoing investigation.

“We are unable to provide further comment while our inquiries continue,” they said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? LET US KNOW

Police were seen at a property on Routley Drive around 10.30am.

A local believed a cannabis bust was unfolding.

“The stench is strong from the street,” they said.

Properties in Glen Eden are being searched by police today in a pre-planned operation. Photo / Supplied
Properties in Glen Eden are being searched by police today in a pre-planned operation. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson assured there is no risk to the neighbours in the suburb or to the public.

Further updates will be made available when they are able to, police said.

Latest from New Zealand