Auckland police are searching multiple properties in the residential suburb of Glen Eden today.
A police spokesperson said the planned searches relate to an ongoing investigation.
“We are unable to provide further comment while our inquiries continue,” they said.
Police were seen at a property on Routley Drive around 10.30am.
A local believed a cannabis bust was unfolding.
“The stench is strong from the street,” they said.
A police spokesperson assured there is no risk to the neighbours in the suburb or to the public.
Further updates will be made available when they are able to, police said.