Auckland police are carrying out a search warrant on Routley Dr in Glen Eden. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police are searching multiple properties in the residential suburb of Glen Eden today.

A police spokesperson said the planned searches relate to an ongoing investigation.

“We are unable to provide further comment while our inquiries continue,” they said.

Police were seen at a property on Routley Drive around 10.30am.

A local believed a cannabis bust was unfolding.

“The stench is strong from the street,” they said.

Properties in Glen Eden are being searched by police today in a pre-planned operation. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson assured there is no risk to the neighbours in the suburb or to the public.

Further updates will be made available when they are able to, police said.