The crash occurred in Hauraki District. Image / Google Maps

A person is dead and another has been seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a tanker this evening.

The crash on Orchard East Rd in Turua, in the Hauraki District, was reported to police just after 6.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver of the car died at the scene. A passenger in the car was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital."

The road remains closed, she said.