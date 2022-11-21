The investigation concluded both officers breached the Code of Conduct and policy on various grounds. Photo / NZPA

Two police officers involved in the procurement of a new IT system did not declare they had a business interest in the outcome.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw a police investigation into allegations the officers “acted inappropriately” and failed to declare their conflict of interest while involved in the international procurement process.

In a summary of the investigation, released on Monday, the IPCA said one of the officers was deployed as an adviser to a Pacific nation.

The officer managed the procurement process for a new IT system for the nation’s police force.

“However, he and another officer did not declare that they had a business interest in the outcome of the procurement process.

“Further, the procurement process did not follow correct procedures. Neither officer derived financial gain from the project.”

Police conducted an employment investigation after earlier considering charging one of the officers with dishonestly using a document.

“This investigation concluded that both officers breached the Code of Conduct and policy on various grounds. Both received appropriate employment outcomes.”

The IPCA agreed with the findings and outcomes of the investigation.







