Police officer seriously injured after being struck by car in Auckland - hunt for fleeing driver

A Police officer was allegedly deliberately hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward / supplied

A Police officer was allegedly deliberately hit by a vehicle in New Lynn. Video / Hayden Woodward / supplied

A police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while laying down spikes to stop it.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Great North Rd and Fruitvale Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland, after reports a person had been hit by a car just after 11pm.

Police confirmed the officer had been laying down spikes in an attempt to stop a vehicle when it was allegedly turned and aimed at him.

The officers had been responding to a burglary at a commercial property on Great North Rd about 11pm.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the incident would have been "incredibly traumatic" for the officers involved - including another officer who provided immediate first aid to his colleague.

"This type of behaviour is deeply concerning and just shows the danger and risk that our officers face every day.

"They have families that they leave every day to come to work and they deserve to go home safely at the end of the day," Hassan said.

A police officer has been hospitalised after allegedly being hit by a vehicle in West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The nature of the officer's injuries are not known. But authorities said he is in a serious but stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery today.

A witness said: "I heard [a] scream and tyres screeching and about five minutes later, I heard cops.

"[I] then decided to drive past and saw one of the cops on the floor."

A video captured by the witness shows a number of police officers standing at the intersection as two of their staff tend to a person on the ground.

A police vest and what appears to be a handheld radio was later spotted on the ground.

Hunt to find those responsible

Authorities are now working to find the driver and all those who were in the vehicle at the time - all of whom fled the scene on foot after the incident.

A police officer at the scene of an incident in New Lynn, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The driver also fled the scene and crashed the vehicle a short distance later, police said.

"Our investigation team is working fast to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions."

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111