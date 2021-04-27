Police officer injured in Rotorua pursuit

Police pursuit in Rotorua.

A police officer has been taken to hospital after being injured in a pursuit.

A spokeswoman said police were notified of a driving complaint about 1.40pm on State Highway 30 north of Rotorua.

A driver allegedly failed to stop for police when signalled to do so on SH5.

Two police vehicles were damaged and a police officer taken to hospital. A person was taken into custody, she said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one patient was taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.

A witness said they saw the ute, travelling towards Ngongotahā on SH5/Ngongotahā Rd, being followed by police.

A reporter on the scene said there were two ambulances and four police cars there.

She said the police cars were surrounding what appeared to be a police officer on the ground being treated by St John Ambulance paramedics.

More to come.