Police officer in stable condition after being stabbed at North Canterbury property

A police officer has been stabbed in the arm while at a family harm incident in North Canterbury.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said officers were called to an address in Oxford just after 4.30pm yesterday after receiving reports that a man was damaging property.

The officer was trying to calm the man down when he took out a knife.

The officer retreated and waited for backup to arrive at the scene.

When other officers arrived the alleged offender approached them while they were still in the vehicle and one officer was attacked through an open window, police said in a statement.

The officer raised his arm to protect himself but was stabbed through the window of the car.

He has cuts on his arm and is in a stable condition in hospital.

"The safety of staff is our priority, there is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community," Price said.

"Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family."

One person has been arrested.