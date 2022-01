A police officer was assaulted in Queenstown overnight. Photo / NZME

A police officer has been assaulted in Queenstown overnight.

It happened just after 2am after emergency services responded to reports of cars being damaged in Camp St.

Police responded and a man assaulted one of the officers attending.

The officer was taken to hospital by St John ambulance with moderate injuries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with assault and wilful damage.

He is due to appear at the Queenstown District Court today.