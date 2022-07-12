Police name woman who died in violent assault in Grey Lynn

Police officers carry out investigations at Cockburn St in Grey Lynn after a woman died in a violent assault on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Police have named the woman who died following an attack in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn on Saturday.

She was Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, of Auckland.

Emergency services - including a dozen police and two ambulances - were called to a residential property after a member of the public came across the woman being assaulted on Cockburn St, at 8.25am on Saturday.

The woman was found to be critically injured and subsequently died.

About 10.20am, a man in handcuffs was led into an ambulance by police. Police say the man was known to the victim.

A 31-year-old man charged with the woman's murder. He has been referred to a psychiatric hospital.

A lawyer for the man, who cannot be identified, appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday afternoon.

The defendant, who is in custody, did not appear in court. He was scheduled to appear via audiovisual link but the judge, Steve Bonnar, said the man was refusing to do so.

Justice Bonnar ordered that the man be detained at the Mason Clinic. The defendant will appear in the Auckland High Court on August 24.

On Saturday morning, residents watched the unfolding drama in their pyjamas as police spokes to neighbours.

Firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access to the man, who was later taken into custody.

A man living a few doors away was alerted to the incident by a neighbour.

"He said 'there's police with guns on the street'.

"It's very scary that this can happen in your own backyard."

Another person on the scene saw a blanket covering the woman's body on the property's driveway.

When the Herald visited the area late on Sunday, cordons remained in place at both the properties where the woman died and the Dryden St property where the man was arrested.

Police officers in boiler suits were seen walking around the area, with uniformed officers guarding the entrances of both properties.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson confirmed the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

Anyone with information that may assist police is encouraged to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220629/5104.

"Police continue to support her loved ones and we extend our deepest sympathies to her friends and family," Detective Anderson said of the victim Ozyurteri.