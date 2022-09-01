Lake Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Police have confirmed the body found in Lake Rotorua on Tuesday was missing kayaker Gregory Flavell.

Flavell, 18, of Rotorua was reported missing on Lake Rotorua on August 10 and a search involving the police, coastguard and navy divers was launched.

His family publicly acknowledged their appreciation and thanks for the help from police, coastguard, navy, police maritime, and land search and rescue via a statement from police today.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

A karakia was held by Ngāti Rangiwewehi kaumatua to formally place a rāhui on the lake on Tuesday.

In Māori culture, a rāhui is a form of tapu restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi, with the support of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, placed the rāhui on the lake for a week and will be lifted with a karakia on September 6.