Orewa Beach. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Police have named Joseph Hart as the man who died in mysterious circumstances after an incident involving a vehicle in Auckland.

The 41-year-old died in hospital on January 7.

It followed an early morning incident in Victor Eves Park car park on Florence Ave in Orewa, north of Auckland, with police yet to release more details about what caused Hart’s death.

“Mr Hart was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died,” police said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and police are not seeking anyone in relation to this matter.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of Mr Hart.”

Police said they are providing support to the family.

Numerous people posted messages of support to Hart on the social media pages of the Hibiscus Matters local newspaper shortly after his death.