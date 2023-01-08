A person has died following an incident in Orewa. Photo / File

A person has died in hospital following an incident involving a vehicle in Auckland, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams from Waitematā CIB said the person was critically injured in the early hours of Saturday morning on Florence Ave in Orewa.

“Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” said Williams.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact 105 or online or at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and referencing the file number 230107/3347.