Police name man who died in Kāpiti Coast crash

The scene of the fatal crash. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Police have released the name of the person who died in a crash that closed State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast for hours last night.

He was 61-year-old Francis Heard of Horowhenua.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash near the intersection with Te Hapua Rd at about 7.50pm.

Heard was the sole occupant of one vehicle and he died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Police are asking for information from the public, including anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano vehicle travelling northbound prior to the crash.

Drivers of vehicles in the area with dashcams are also asked to check for any footage of this vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 105 and quoting event number P048176036.