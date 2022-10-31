An American tourist from Colorado died in a fatal crash north of Gisborne last Thursday. Photo / NZME

An American tourist from Colorado died in a fatal crash north of Gisborne last Thursday. Photo / NZME

An American tourist visiting New Zealand for a month-long holiday has been named as the person who died in a fatal crash north of Gisborne last week.

Police were called to Matawai Rd in Te Karaka at 5.20pm on October 27 where four people were said to have been injured.

The road was closed for some time.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said police attended the crash on State Highway 2 last Thursday.

“Four people were seriously injured as a result and were transported to hospital by rescue helicopter and subsequently two were flown to Waikato Hospital for further specialist care.

“Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

He has been identified as Nicholas Isaac Simon, aged 25, of Colorado, Moorhouse said.

“Mr Simon and his partner had recently arrived in New Zealand for a month-long holiday.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with Mr Simon’s partner and his family and friends in the USA at this very sad time,” Moorhouse said.

“We are very sorry for their loss.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and Police are interested in any sightings of a white Mazda Station Wagon on both SH35 and SH2 on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to call 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.