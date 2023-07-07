Police monitoring mob gathering for funeral in South Auckland

Police say they are monitoring a group of gangsters gathering for “pre-funeral proceedings” in South Auckland after a similar ride (above) last month. Photo / File, Jason Oxenham

Police say they are monitoring a group of gangsters gathering for “pre-funeral proceedings” in South Auckland this afternoon and will “respond to any issues that may arise”.

Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook urged anyone who felt unsafe to call 111 or report illegal behaviour on 105 or online.

“Police will have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” Cook said.

“We have clear expectations around how we expect those involved to behave, and will respond to any issues that may arise.”

He said people could report behaviour anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

It follows two high-profile gang funerals last month in Ōpōtiki, where schools, shops and roads closed as mobsters descended on the town, and another in South Auckland.

Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, in the Bay of Plenty, were effectively shut down on June 14 as a Mongrel Mob funeral procession caused massive disruption to the community. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty District Police Commander Tim Anderson told NZME police were not “out-manned” as the large procession of gang members flooded State Highway 2 prompting its hours-long closure.

Funeral procession for murdered Mongrel Mob leader Steven Taiatini last month. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hundreds of motorbikes, cars, utes and vans descended on the area for Barbarians president Steven Taiatini’s tangi at Hillcrest Crematorium.

Many barked and others yelled “seig heil” as they shot past.

Taiatini was killed in what police called a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on June 9. Police have launched a homicide investigation.



