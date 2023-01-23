Police are keeping an eye on gang members on the roads. Photo / File

Police will be monitoring gang movements through the Wellington region today as a large number of gang members arrive for a tangi.

A ceremony will be held in Wainuiomata this morning, with attendees then travelling through to Porirua this afternoon.

Drivers can expect to see a large number of gang members and associates travelling from the Hutt Valley to Porirua, police said in a statement.

Police will have a highly visible presence in these areas.

“We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk and to expect delays,” the statement said.

“Any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

“If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.”

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org