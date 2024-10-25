Police say they will be monitoring an event being hosted by the Tribesmen Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Auckland this weekend.

Parts of Auckland can expect a larger police presence this weekend as officers monitor an event hosted by the Tribesmen Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police have a number of teams working to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity.

“We will be monitoring the event in Auckland this weekend and there will be an increased police presence in the Counties Manukau area.

“Police will be actively ensuring this event is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including the wider community.”

The event comes weeks after three patched Tribesmen gang members were arrested and their motorcycles impounded.