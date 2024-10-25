Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police monitoring Auckland Tribesmen gang event this weekend

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police say they will be monitoring an event being hosted by the Tribesmen Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Auckland this weekend.

Police say they will be monitoring an event being hosted by the Tribesmen Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Auckland this weekend.

Parts of Auckland can expect a larger police presence this weekend as officers monitor an event hosted by the Tribesmen Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Inspector Rakana Cook said police have a number of teams working to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity.

“We will be monitoring the event in Auckland this weekend and there will be an increased police presence in the Counties Manukau area.

“Police will be actively ensuring this event is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including the wider community.”

The event comes weeks after three patched Tribesmen gang members were arrested and their motorcycles impounded.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Tony Wakelin said the group was “driving dangerously at high speeds and intimidating other road users with their reckless behaviour”.

Police advise anyone concerned about their safety regarding the group or witnessing illegal behaviour to call 111 immediately.

People are encouraged to send any concerning footage or reports online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand