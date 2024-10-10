Six motorbikes were impounded after last night's joyride.

Six motorbikes were impounded after last night's joyride.

Five people – including three patched gang members – have been arrested and had their motorcycles impounded after a joyride across South Auckland.

Police officers spotted a group of Tribesmen gang members speeding on Auckland’s State Highway 1 near Pōkeno about 6pm.

Counties Manukau Road Policing manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, said: “They were driving dangerously at high speeds and intimidating other road users with their reckless behaviour.”

The police Eagle helicopter was also called and the bikies left the motorway via East Tāmaki Rd, he said.