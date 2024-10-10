Advertisement
Auckland crime: Tribesmen gang members arrested, prized motorbikes impounded

NZ Herald
Six motorbikes were impounded after last night's joyride.

Five people – including three patched gang members – have been arrested and had their motorcycles impounded after a joyride across South Auckland.

Police officers spotted a group of Tribesmen gang members speeding on Auckland’s State Highway 1 near Pōkeno about 6pm.

Counties Manukau Road Policing manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, said: “They were driving dangerously at high speeds and intimidating other road users with their reckless behaviour.”

The police Eagle helicopter was also called and the bikies left the motorway via East Tāmaki Rd, he said.

“Disappointingly, the group disregarded this and they fled from police towards Ōtara – travelling at well over twice the legal speed limit and through a red light.”

More to come.

