Meanwhile, the Police and Ethnic Communities Minister Mark Mitchell said while freedom of speech is not up for debate, he was “appalled” watching the footage of taiaha, a culturally sacred weapon, being used to stab at flags representing minority groups before they were burned on a city street.

“Behaviour that incites discrimination or violence is damaging and reductive. I condemn the vile rhetoric and behaviour of the Destiny Church and its associates. The behaviour I saw was not Kiwi, nor Christian.

New Zealand welcomes all people, of all backgrounds and ethnicities, who are willing to behave in a way that is tolerant and reflective of our values. The actions I saw from Destiny Church this weekend in my view are not welcome in New Zealand. — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) June 23, 2025

“The actions I saw from Destiny Church this weekend in my view are not welcome in New Zealand.”

In a show of unity, a combined statement from three associations and councils targeted say that current law allows some to “exploit the lack of effective legislation to not only provoke unrest, disharmony and violence but also seek notoriety for their cause through racist stunts”.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leads a march down Queen St in central Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton.

“With the rapid rise of hate incidents reported to the NZ Police, we now have similar conditions which gave rise to the terror attacks of March 15.

“In an increasing diverse multi-faith and multi-ethnic Aotearoa New Zealand, there needs to be in place a sustained strategy for social cohesion. This was clearly outlined and specified in detail in the Royal Commission, which have now been mostly abandoned.”

The collective said they want a consensus approach by all political parties on ensuring social cohesion is a national priority, an expedition of the work of the Law Commission on hate crime and include recommendations on the way forward for effective hate speech legislation, more education on hate in schools, completion of the applicable Recommendations of the Royal Commission and more funding for community-led social cohesion education programmes.

Destiny Church has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a member of the public has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission against Tamaki and Destiny Church, saying the actions on Saturday “took deliberate aim at minority groups on the basis of nationality, religion, ethnicity, race, gender identity and sexuality”.

The Human Rights Commission has been approached for comment.

On Saturday, blocking the intersection of Customs and Queen Sts, Tamaki pulled out 12 flags, including Rainbow Pride and a flag representing mainstream media and directed his followers to “Rip it up, boys”.

“I’m going to identify these satanic religions”, Tamaki announced. “Any type of immigration without assimilation is invasion.”

Palestine, Islam, Buddhist and Sikh flags were torn and stomped on by men who performed a haka after each ritualistic destruction of a flag.

“Mass immigration” has ruined Christian countries around the world, Tamaki said as lines of police watched on, not interfering.

Tamaki warned his followers: “We are living in dangerous times, we are living in the last days.

“This is about standing for our flag.

“What you see here today are true New Zealand patriots,” he announced.

The group, mostly dressed in black and waving New Zealand flags, congregated at Aotea Square at midday.

The marchers walked down Queen St with a very large banner that read, “NZ’s official religion: Christianity”.

They chanted “Faith, flag, family” before announcing, “No assimilation, no immigration”.

“It’s time to take aim and launch a full assault – exposing Islam, the UN, and every foreign religion and ideology hijacking our country,” Tamaki claimed earlier in a press release.