Police are looking for Tukotahi King. Photo / NZ Police

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone who sees Tukotahi King should not approach him, police warned, but instead should call 111 immediately.

King's last known whereabouts were in the Tasman region.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.