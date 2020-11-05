Police looking for Canterbury man on the run

Stefan Kupe. Photo / Police

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Canterbury man who has a warrant for his arrest.



Stefan Kupe, aged 30, was seen in the Birch Hill area, north of Rangiora this morning.



Police believe he is on foot after abandoning a vehicle near the Ashley River.



Kupe should not be approached - anyone who sees him, or witnesses someone behaving suspiciously in the area, is asked to call 111 immediately.



Police are also urging local residents to ensure all vehicles are secure.