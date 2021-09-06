Police locate stolen firearms, dramatic arrests made in Wellington's CBD

Last night police stopped a vehicle on Victoria St in Wellington's CBD in relation to the firearms incident. Photo / Ryan Holloway

Police have found a number of stolen firearms after shots were heard in Upper Hutt last night and two people were dramatically arrested in central Wellington.

A firearm was discharged at about 5.15pm last night in Ruahine St, Trentham, Upper Hutt.

Police were called to the scene and reported there were no injuries.

They carried out a search of a nearby address and a number of firearms were found, which were stolen in a previous local burglary, a police spokesperson said.

"A large number of people were present when this incident occurred and police would like the assistance from anyone that recorded it or has any information that could assist police in identifying the person who discharged the firearm", the spokesperson said.

"This was an extremely dangerous act which could easily have resulted in serious injury or worse."

Armed officers took two men into custody after the car was pulled over. Photo / Ryan Holloway

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said any behaviour like that involved in the incident was unacceptable in the community.

"I have the utmost confidence police will act quickly and as I understand some firearms have been confiscated and arrests have been made."

He urged anyone who saw something that was unusual or suspicious to call police.

Last night police stopped a vehicle on Victoria St in Wellington's CBD in relation to the incident.

After the car was pulled over armed officers took two men into custody.

Ryan Holloway, who lives on the 15th floor in a nearby building, told the Herald he saw one man get out of a car while a second sat in the passenger seat as police swarmed in on the car.

He saw one man raise his hands and slowly come out of the car.

"The first person out was the driver, he had a bag of some kind that he sat on the ground and he was giving himself up.

"I could see the police were hiding behind their doors with their guns drawn," he said.

Holloway said he saw the two men "giving themselves up" to police.

After the men were taken away from the scene, Holloway said police searched the car.

Inquiries into the firearms incident were ongoing, the police spokesperson said.