A group of armed offenders fled police almost 100km to Northland after a reported shooting in the Auckland suburb of Massey overnight.

The offenders had earlier entered a house on Akatarawa St and brandished firearms at the occupant, the Herald understands.

The police had been alerted to the incident at 1.39am.

It’s understood a man was hurt and treated by St John ambulance officers, although his injuries are unknown.

St John ambulance officers attended the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Herald photographer said a silver car was spotted leaving the area and was pursued by police as it fled north of Auckland along the motorway.

At least 20 police cars were involved including dog units while a police helicopter hovered overhead.

The car was spiked multiple times before stopping south of Kaiwaka on its rims, he said.

The car was spiked multiple times before it stopped on its rims almost 100km from where the incident took place. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald understands officers following the car were instructed to carry their M4 rifles due to the possibility of a shotgun being carried by the offenders.

During the chase a police officer had blocked State Highway 1 at Puhoi, diverting all traffic off the motorway, he said.

The Herald has requested comment from police.