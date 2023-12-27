Data shows Boxing Day sales were down this year, Israel has intensified its bombardment of Gaza and more young people are choosing apprenticeships over degrees. Video / AP / NZHerald

A group of youths aged between 11 and 13 have been arrested after a man was assaulted in his Remuera home last night.

Relieving Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant David Mayes said Police responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on Ohinerau St around 9pm.

“The owner of the property returned home to find five people had allegedly broken into the address and were still inside.

Responding frontline officers located and took all five youths into custody without further incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“When confronted, the suspects have attempted to flee. The property owner tried to stop the suspects and was assaulted by one of them.

“Those involved ran from the area, however responding frontline officers, with the assistance of the Eagle helicopter and the Police dog unit, located and took all five into custody without further incident.”

Five males, aged between 11 and 13, had been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the burglary and the associated assault.

Mayes said the victim was transported to hospital as a precaution.

“They have since received medical treatment for minor injuries and are now recovering at home.”

Senior Sergeant Mayes said Police are providing support to the victim.

“We understand the impact property crime can have however would caution people against taking matters into their own hands.

“In general, the best thing to do is to avoid a confrontation, maintain observations, and call Police.”

Mayes said this type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“We hope the swift arrests are reassuring to our Remuera locals and the wider community. Our frontline officers work extremely hard and around the clock to hold offenders to account.”

Police continue to encourage those who sees something happening now to call 111.