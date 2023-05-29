Auckland police have closed two lanes on the Southern Motorway after allegedly chasing a car across the city today. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police closed two lanes on the Southern Motorway after allegedly chasing a car across the city.

A witness told the Herald police were chasing a car down Great North Rd from Waterview just after midday.

Police cars then sped onto the Northwestern Motorway near Motat, before exiting onto the Southern Motorway, the witness said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said two motorway lanes along State Highway 1 were closed due to a “police issue” at 12.35pm.

A photograph taken by a traffic camera shows a police car blocking the on-ramp at Princes St and another blocking two leftmost southbound lanes.

Two officers can be standing by each car. At least four other police cars can be seen about 20 metres ahead.

“Pass with care and expect delays,” Waka Kotahi said, before saying the lanes had reopened five minutes later and the issue had been “fully cleared”.

UPDATE 12:40PM

Police have been approached for comment.

It comes as the Herald understands police will likely chase more fleeing drivers following a revision to their pursuit policy.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is expected to detail the changes today after he confirmed last year the policy would be reviewed and a “Fleeing Driver Framework” would be introduced.

The Herald understands the new framework will encourage decisions on whether to pursue will be informed by what crime the driver has committed and the risk they posed to the public, either through future offending or in a police pursuit.

It’s likely this will mean police will chase more fleeing drivers - something hinted at by Coster in November.



