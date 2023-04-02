Police investigations surrounding the circumstances of a foot found on Petone Beach, in Wellington, continue. Photo / 123rf

More than a week after a foot was found washed up on a Wellington beach, the circumstances surrounding the grisly find remain unclear.

“At this point, we’ve got nothing further to add on Petone Beach,” a police statement said this morning.

Police launched an investigation after a member of the public made the discovery while out for a morning walk, about 8am, on Saturday, March 25.

Authorities said at the time that the foot was in a shoe.

Despite the grisly circumstances, the situation is not being treated as a homicide.

Police remain tight-lipped on shoe details

The Herald has asked for any identifying details of the shoe, including a photograph, that could be shared publicly in the hopes of jogging someone’s memory who could help the investigation.

However, no images have been provided. A request for the size of the shoe has also been declined.

It is also not known whether pathology tests on the foot have been completed.

Two days after the foot was found, Police announced they had completed their land and water searches - and found nothing.

“Police are awaiting further details from the pathology tests and results.

“We will release further information proactively when we are able to do so.”

Anyone with information that may help Police with their investigations is urged to contact authorities immediately on 105 or 111.