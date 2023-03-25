Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Police investigating after foot found on Petone Beach in Wellington

Georgina Campbell
By
Quick Read
The foot was found on Petone Beach in Wellington. Photo / File

The foot was found on Petone Beach in Wellington. Photo / File

Police are investigating after a foot was found by a member of the public on Petone Beach in the Wellington region this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson said a shoe, with what is initially believed to be a foot inside, was found at 8am.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

“Police completed a land and water search around area the shoe was located. Nothing further was located.”

Williamson said formal identification of the foot will take place in due course.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Police will provide further details as they become available.

Latest from New Zealand