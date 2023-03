A man was found dead, with unexplained injuries, at a car park in Symonds St, central Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are launching an investigation into an “unexplained death” in central Auckland early on Sunday morning.

A man was found with unexplained injuries at a car park in Symonds St, Grafton about 5.20am.

Police said in a statement that CIB are investigating the death.

“The scene will remain under police guard until the scene examination is completed,” police said.

A man was found dead at a Secure car park in Symonds St, central Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

