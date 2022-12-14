Authorities are investigating an unexplained death in Matakana, north of Auckland.

It is understood police are looking at the circumstances surrounding a sudden death in the area reported yesterday.

A Police spokesman said it was still early days into the investigation.

“Police are making inquiries into a sudden death reported in Matakana on Wednesday.

“At this very early stage, we are treating this death as unexplained and we are making further inquiries into the matter.”

Details about the person involved have not been released by authorities at this time.

Police said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.