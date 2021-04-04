Police investigating unexplained death in Frankton, Hamilton

Emergency services were called to the Seddon Rd property early this morning. Image / Google

Police are investigating the circumstances of what they say is an unexplained death in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Seddon Rd, in the suburb of Frankton, about 2.40am today.

St John confirmed it was called to a private property at that time and treated someone who had suffered a "medical event".

A spokeswoman would not confirm what their condition was or whether they had been taken to hospital. St John would not confirm there had been a death at the property.

However, police said about 10am that they were looking into an "unexplained death" at an address on Seddon Rd.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances and a scene examination is under way."