25 April 2022 | Police are investigating an incident where a firearm was discharged in Te Atatu South. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a house was shot at in West Auckland early this morning.

Police were called to the scene at a residential property on Royal View Rd in Te Atatū South shortly before 12.30am.

A police spokesperson said a number of adults were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Police are investigating after a house was shot-up in Te Atatū. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene told the Herald that they could see bullet holes in the front window of a home.

They said the road was cordoned off and armed officers stood at either end.

Police scene guards remained at the property overnight and a scene examination will take place today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number 220425/2681.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.