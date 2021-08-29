Police investigating death at Rotorua home

Police are at a Rimu St, Rotorua, home where there has been a "serious incident".

Police have confirmed they are investigating a death of a person at a Rotorua property.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a death at a Rimu St property shortly after 10.30am.

A scene examination at the property is ongoing.

"One person is assisting police with our inquiries and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter at this stage," she said.

"There is not thought to be any risk to the wider public."

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the house where the incident happened had police tape around it and there was one marked police vehicle parked outside with a police officer inside it.



