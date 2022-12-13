Police at the scene of a crash on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of a crash on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding of a crash in South Auckland overnight.

Emergency services and police were called to Great South Rd, in Papatoetoe, after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a store about 11.20pm.

The Herald understands the driver of the white van was already injured when the crash happened at slow speed.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at 11.22pm.

“One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Police at the scene of a crash on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, South Auckland late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness at the scene said there was a “significant amount of blood” on the outside of the van.

“A team of officers and a forensic photographer were examining (it).”

The incident resulted in Police closing off a section of Great South Rd - between Hateo Avenue and Tui Rd - as the Serious Crash Unit and detectives arrived to work inside the cordon.











