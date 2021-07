Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Photo / File

Gunshots were heard in Māngere East early this morning.

Police said officers went to a Robertson Rd property shortly after midnight and found a house damaged.

No one was injured and police are examining the scene this morning.

If anyone has any information which can assist police please phone 105 quoting file number 210718/0557 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.