A man is in police custody after allegedly setting fire to his own house in the early hours of this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident after reports of a house fire on Clendon Ave in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, about 4.50am.

The report included that a man had set fire to his own home.

A police spokeswoman said: “The man has fled the scene through nearby properties before arming himself with a knife.

“Upon refusing multiple requests to drop the knife, Police have discharged a Taser and taken the person into custody.”

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

The incident comes after a number of suspicious fires in the Papatoetoe area in the past two weeks.

The latest fire incidents reported in the area were just yesterday, when firefighters and police officers were called to two separate fires within minutes of each other on the same street.

It is not known whether today’s fire is connected to previous incidents.