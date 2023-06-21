A garage at a property in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, is left scorched after a fire overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police and fire authorities are investigating two separate fire incidents that happened within minutes of each other on the same South Auckland street.

Fire crews were called to a well-involved blaze on Ballance Ave, in Papatoetoe, at 3.29am after reports of a garage on fire. No one was inside the garage at the time and no injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene show the garage scorched black as firefighters examine the area.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed they had fire crews responding to the blaze when a second call about a car fire on the same street was reported at 3.40am.

Photo / Hayden Woodward

One of the fire trucks was then sent to the car fire, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle involved was also well-involved when fire crews arrived and police also responded to the incident.

The circumstances of both fires and whether the incidents are linked are not yet known.