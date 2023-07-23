Police investigating after intimidating letters sent to Hindu temples around New Zealand

Police were called after Hindu temples began receiving poison pen letters last week. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after intimidating and threatening letters were sent to Hindu temples around the country last week, warning them that “idolatry is worse than carnage”.

Police National Partnerships manager and Ethnic Partnerships Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo said police have received reports of letters sent to various addresses in Christchurch and Auckland involving intimidating content.

“We understand the concern of the Community and its institutions and want to reassure them that these letters are definitely not welcome,” he said.

“Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding these letters, including working to identify those responsible.”

“Islam teaches that God does not share His divine attributes with anyone”, the letters continue, among several passages quoted from the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

Indian community leader Sunny Kaushal said someone had forwarded him a copy of the letter, saying it’d been sent to temples all over Auckland.

He was shocked because different religious communities, including Hindus and Muslims as well as Christians and Sikhs, had good relations, said Kaushal, who is Hindu.

“We share our festivals, our good times, and I haven’t seen any kind of situation [like this]. These kind of attempts to disrupt the harmony within communities should not be tolerated.

“We know the impacts of these kind of attempts, which has happened in South Asia and in some European countries ... this is how the spark starts.”

Multicultural NZ president Pancha Narayanan said both Hindu and Muslim communities “unequivocally condemned the letters and contents.

“Hindu and Muslim communities stand united against any mischief-making individuals involved in disruptive and harmful activities.”

They called on the public not to talk publicly about the letters, including on social media, Narayanan said.

“By avoiding unnecessary attention, we can allow the police to carry out their investigative work effectively.”

Police urge anyone who receives letters of this nature to contact them immediately.



