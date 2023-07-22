Police were called after Hindu temples began receiving poison pen letters last week. File photo / Tania Whyte

Intimidating anonymous letters have been sent to Hindu temples around the country, community leaders say.

The letters began arriving last week, and police were immediately contacted, Multicultural New Zealand national office head of operations Gurtej Singh said.

The letters are unsigned, but may have come from someone in the Muslim community, Singh said.

“The way they have been sent … the indication is that maybe it would have come from a Muslim person.”

Multicultural New Zealand organised a meeting yesterday for Hindu and Muslim community leaders from around the country to talk about the incident. Police also attended.

Both communities “unequivocally condemned the letters and its contents”, Multicultural NZ president Pancha Narayanan said.

“Hindu and Muslim communities stand united against any mischief-making individuals involved in disruptive and harmful activities.”

They called on the public not to talk publicly about the letters, including on social media, Narayanan said.

“By avoiding unnecessary attention, we can allow the police to carry out their investigative work effectively.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

