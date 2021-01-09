Police investigating after cop car skid video emerges online

A police investigation is underway after a video of a cop car appearing to deliberately skid in front of a crowd has emerged online.

In the video, the police car was driven in reverse before being spun around with screeching tyres and then speeding off as a crowd cheers the driver on.

"Police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a police car driving inappropriately," a police spokeswoman said.

Police investigating after police car burn out video emerges online. Video / Supplied

"The behaviour shown in the video is unprofessional and does not meet the standards expected of our staff."

The video has been widely shared online through Facebook and other community chat groups.

The spokeswoman said police would be working to identify and speak to those involved.

A person who witnessed the incident said it happened at a boy racer meet-up near Hamilton.

Late last year, police launched a two-day operation targeting antisocial road users in Wellington.

Ten cars were seized after complaints about street racing causing a cacophony, road damage and mess.

District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said he hoped the operation would reassure local residents and business owners.

"We intend to continue to target this behaviour and there is more work to do," Jennings said last month.

"We know there are car enthusiasts who are meeting up and socialising without engaging in this type of activity.

"We will be focusing on the small minority who have little regard for road safety and the communities they are affecting with their behaviour."