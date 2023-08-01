Armed police stand guard outside an entrance to Rutherford College. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are continuing to investigate the phone call that locked down Rutherford College last Thursday.

Four Te Atatū schools, including two primary schools, were ordered into lockdown as armed police swooped near Rutherford College after a highly threatening anonymous phone call that told police an armed individual would be on school grounds imminently”, police said.

The caller has not been identified, and police are continuing their investigations.

“Our staff responded accordingly on Thursday, with a visible presence for reassurance as well as assessing the phone call,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information to assist with inquiries is asked to contact 105 quoting the file number 230727/5161.

Armed police and patrol vehicles were stationed outside the West Auckland high school during the lockdown. Parents were told to wait outside.

Armed police respond to a threat against Rutherford College. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One Rutherford College student inside the locked-down school told the Herald: “This is a very scary experience for me and my classmates, this is our first time. The only thing that we have been told is that we have to be in lockdown and stay quiet.”

The lockdown was lifted soon after 2pm.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



