An investigation is under way after a person was found dead at a residential address in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified about the incident just before 10am.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and, at this stage, it is being treated as unexplained,” the spokesperson said.

“Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.”